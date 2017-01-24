BRIEF-Sterling Bancorp Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.30

BRIEF-Trovagene says Phase 1 safety study supports planned development of PCM-075 in AML
* Phase 1 safety study supports planned development of PCM-075 in AML
Jan 24 Sterling Bancorp :
* Sterling Bancorp announces record results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2016
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.30
* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.31
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.29 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sterling Bancorp qtrly net interest income was $107.2 million, an increase of $11.8 million compared to q4 of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* BioCryst reports additional positive results from the second interim analysis of its APEX-1 trial
* Abeona Therapeutics receives FDA orphan drug designation for EB-101 gene therapy product for patients with epidermolysis bullosa Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: