BRIEF-WesBanco Q4 earnings per share $0.55

Jan 24 WesBanco Inc :

* WesBanco announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 net income

* Q4 earnings per share $0.55

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.59 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* WesBanco inc says net interest margin increased by 10 basis points to 3.42% in Q4 of 2016 compared to Q3 of 2016

* Net income for three months ended December 31, 2016 was $24.2 million compared to $23.0 million for Q4 of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: