版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 25日 星期三 05:44 BJT

BRIEF-WesBanco Q4 earnings per share $0.55

Jan 24 WesBanco Inc :

* WesBanco announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 net income

* Q4 earnings per share $0.55

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.59 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* WesBanco inc says net interest margin increased by 10 basis points to 3.42% in Q4 of 2016 compared to Q3 of 2016

* Net income for three months ended December 31, 2016 was $24.2 million compared to $23.0 million for Q4 of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐