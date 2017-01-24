BRIEF-WesBanco Q4 earnings per share $0.55

BRIEF-Trovagene says Phase 1 safety study supports planned development of PCM-075 in AML
Jan 24 WesBanco Inc :
* WesBanco announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 net income
* Q4 earnings per share $0.55
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.59 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* WesBanco inc says net interest margin increased by 10 basis points to 3.42% in Q4 of 2016 compared to Q3 of 2016
* Net income for three months ended December 31, 2016 was $24.2 million compared to $23.0 million for Q4 of 2015
* BioCryst reports additional positive results from the second interim analysis of its APEX-1 trial
* Abeona Therapeutics receives FDA orphan drug designation for EB-101 gene therapy product for patients with epidermolysis bullosa