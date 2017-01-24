BRIEF-Franklin Financial Q4 earnings per share $0.58

Jan 24 Franklin Financial Network Inc :

* Franklin Financial Network announces fourth-quarter earnings per diluted share of $0.58

* Q4 earnings per share $0.58

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.58 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Franklin Financial Network Inc -net interest income plus noninterest income increased 20.1% to $24.3 million for Q4 from $20.2 million for same period in 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: