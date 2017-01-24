BRIEF-Franklin Financial Q4 earnings per share $0.58

BRIEF-Trovagene says Phase 1 safety study supports planned development of PCM-075 in AML
* Phase 1 safety study supports planned development of PCM-075 in AML
Jan 24 Franklin Financial Network Inc :
* Franklin Financial Network announces fourth-quarter earnings per diluted share of $0.58
* Q4 earnings per share $0.58
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.58 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Franklin Financial Network Inc -net interest income plus noninterest income increased 20.1% to $24.3 million for Q4 from $20.2 million for same period in 2015
* BioCryst reports additional positive results from the second interim analysis of its APEX-1 trial
Abeona Therapeutics receives FDA orphan drug designation for EB-101 gene therapy product for patients with epidermolysis bullosa