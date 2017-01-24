BRIEF-Navient qtrly core earnings per share $0.43

Jan 24 Navient Corp :

* Navient posts fourth quarter and full-year 2016 financial results

* Navient Corp - qtrly core earnings per share $0.43

* Navient Corp - for the fourth-quarter 2016, GAAP net income was $0.48 diluted earnings per share

* Navient- In Q4, identified error which had understated previously reported FFELP loan net charge-offs, provision for loan losses for 2015, earlier yrs

* Navient- Impact of the error in previous reports was not material

* Navient Corp - qtrly total interest income was $1.03 billion, down 3 percent

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.44 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Navient- Revised prior periods to correct the error related to previously reported FFELP loan net charge-offs and provision for loan losses Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: