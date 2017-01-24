版本:
BRIEF-United Community Financial reports Q4 earnings per share $0.107

Jan 24 United Community Financial Corp -

* UCFC announces strong performance results and declares dividend

* Q4 earnings per share $0.107

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.121 excluding items

* Net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis was $16.6 million in q4 of 2016, up 13.9% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
