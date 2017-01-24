BRIEF-The Michaels Companies announces secondary offering of 18 mln shares

BRIEF-Achaogen announces pricing of public offering of common stock
* Achaogen announces pricing of public offering of common stock
Jan 24 Michaels Companies Inc -
* The Michaels Companies announces secondary offering of 18 million shares of common stock by selling stockholders and repurchase by the company of a portion of such common stock
* The Michaels Companies announces secondary offering of 18 million shares of common stock by selling stockholders and repurchase by the company of a portion of such common stock
* Company updates guidance for Q4 of fiscal 2016
* Q4 adjusted diluted earnings per common share is expected to be $0.94 to $0.95
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.96 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Comparable store sales for q4 of fiscal 2016 are anticipated to be in range of negative 0.9% to negative 1.5%
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.96, revenue view $1.77 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Achaogen announces pricing of public offering of common stock
BRASILIA, May 25 Brazil's state-controlled oil company Petróleo Brasileiro SA will exercise its preferential rights in two offshore pre-salt oil auctions scheduled for this year, the company said in a statement on Thursday.
* Southgobi Resources Ltd - updates on its interest payment obligations to China Investment Corporation