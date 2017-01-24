版本:
中国
2017年 1月 25日

BRIEF-Kalytera Therapeutics announces revised and upsized private placement terms

Jan 24 Kalytera Therapeutics Inc :

* Kalytera Therapeutics Inc. Announces revised and upsized private placement terms

* Kalytera Therapeutics Inc - offering has been upsized and will now include up to 33.33 million common shares at a revised price per share of $0.45 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
