BRIEF-Kalytera Therapeutics announces revised and upsized private placement terms

BRIEF-Trovagene says Phase 1 safety study supports planned development of PCM-075 in AML
* Phase 1 safety study supports planned development of PCM-075 in AML
Jan 24 Kalytera Therapeutics Inc :
* Kalytera Therapeutics Inc. Announces revised and upsized private placement terms
* Kalytera Therapeutics Inc - offering has been upsized and will now include up to 33.33 million common shares at a revised price per share of $0.45 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Phase 1 safety study supports planned development of PCM-075 in AML
* BioCryst reports additional positive results from the second interim analysis of its APEX-1 trial
* Abeona Therapeutics receives FDA orphan drug designation for EB-101 gene therapy product for patients with epidermolysis bullosa Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: