BRIEF-Trustmark Corp reports Q4 earnings per share $0.43

BRIEF-Achaogen announces pricing of public offering of common stock
Jan 24 Trustmark Corp -
* Trustmark Corporation announces 2016 financial results
* Q4 earnings per share $0.43
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.43 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Revenue in Q4 totaled $140.6 million, down 1.2% from prior quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRASILIA, May 25 Brazil's state-controlled oil company Petróleo Brasileiro SA will exercise its preferential rights in two offshore pre-salt oil auctions scheduled for this year, the company said in a statement on Thursday.
* Southgobi Resources Ltd - updates on its interest payment obligations to China Investment Corporation