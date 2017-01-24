版本:
BRIEF-Trustmark Corp reports Q4 earnings per share $0.43

Jan 24 Trustmark Corp -

* Trustmark Corporation announces 2016 financial results

* Q4 earnings per share $0.43

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.43 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Revenue in Q4 totaled $140.6 million, down 1.2% from prior quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
