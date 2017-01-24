BRIEF-TI Q4 earnings per share $1.02

Jan 24 Texas Instruments Inc :

* Ti reports 4Q16 and 2016 financial results and shareholder returns

* Q4 earnings per share $1.02

* Q4 revenue $3.41 billion versus I/B/E/S view $3.32 billion

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.82 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q1 earnings per share $0.78 to $0.88 including items

* Sees Q1 revenue $3.17 billion to $3.43 billion

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.75, revenue view $3.21 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Texas Instruments Inc - Brian Crutcher has been promoted to chief operating officer