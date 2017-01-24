BRIEF-Southwest Bancorp Q4 earnings per share $0.33

BRIEF-Trovagene says Phase 1 safety study supports planned development of PCM-075 in AML
Jan 24 Southwest Bancorp Inc :
* Southwest Bancorp Inc reports results for fourth quarter 2016 and announces quarterly dividend
* Q4 earnings per share $0.33
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.28 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Southwest Bancorp Inc says net interest income totaled $20.1 million for Q4 of 2016, compared to $19.8 million for q3 of 2016
* Southwest Bancorp Inc - quarterly net interest margin was 3.40% at December 31, 2016, compared to 3.42% at september 30, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* BioCryst reports additional positive results from the second interim analysis of its APEX-1 trial
* Abeona Therapeutics receives FDA orphan drug designation for EB-101 gene therapy product for patients with epidermolysis bullosa Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: