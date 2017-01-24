版本:
BRIEF-Westbury Bancorp qtrly earnings per share $0.20

Jan 24 Westbury Bancorp Inc :

* Westbury Bancorp Inc reports net income for the three months ended December 31, 2016

* Quarterly earnings per share $0.20

* Westbury Bancorp -net interest income increased $202,000 to $5.2 million for three months ended December 31, 2016 versus $5.0 million last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
