BRIEF-Westbury Bancorp qtrly earnings per share $0.20

BRIEF-Trovagene says Phase 1 safety study supports planned development of PCM-075 in AML
Jan 24 Westbury Bancorp Inc :
* Westbury Bancorp Inc reports net income for the three months ended December 31, 2016
* Quarterly earnings per share $0.20
* Westbury Bancorp -net interest income increased $202,000 to $5.2 million for three months ended December 31, 2016 versus $5.0 million last year
* BioCryst reports additional positive results from the second interim analysis of its APEX-1 trial
* BioCryst reports additional positive results from the second interim analysis of its APEX-1 trial

* Abeona Therapeutics receives FDA orphan drug designation for EB-101 gene therapy product for patients with epidermolysis bullosa