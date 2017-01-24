BRIEF-Hope Bancorp Q4 earnings per share $0.30

BRIEF-Trovagene says Phase 1 safety study supports planned development of PCM-075 in AML
* Phase 1 safety study supports planned development of PCM-075 in AML
Jan 24 Hope Bancorp Inc :
* Hope Bancorp reports 2016 fourth quarter and full-year financial results
* Q4 earnings per share $0.30
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.32 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 core earnings per share $0.31 excluding items
* Qtrly net interest income before provision for loan losses $117.2 million versus $71.77 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Phase 1 safety study supports planned development of PCM-075 in AML
* BioCryst reports additional positive results from the second interim analysis of its APEX-1 trial
* Abeona Therapeutics receives FDA orphan drug designation for EB-101 gene therapy product for patients with epidermolysis bullosa Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: