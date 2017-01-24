版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 25日 星期三 05:52 BJT

BRIEF-Hope Bancorp Q4 earnings per share $0.30

Jan 24 Hope Bancorp Inc :

* Hope Bancorp reports 2016 fourth quarter and full-year financial results

* Q4 earnings per share $0.30

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.32 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 core earnings per share $0.31 excluding items

* Qtrly net interest income before provision for loan losses $117.2 million versus $71.77 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐