中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 25日 星期三

BRIEF-Newtek Business Services announces public offering of common stock

Jan 24 Newtek Business Services Corp :

* Newtek Business Services Corp announces public offering of common stock

* Says offering 1.50 million common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
