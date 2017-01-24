版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 25日 星期三 06:12 BJT

BRIEF-Sprint names Néstor Cano chief operating officer

Jan 24 Sprint Corp :

* Sprint names Néstor Cano chief operating officer

* Sprint Corp - Cano's appointment is effective Feb. 2 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐