BRIEF-UMB Financial Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.87

BRIEF-Trovagene says Phase 1 safety study supports planned development of PCM-075 in AML
Jan 24 UMB Financial Corp :
* UMB Financial Corporation reports fourth quarter net income of $42.9 million or $0.87 per diluted share and record full-year 2016 net income of $158.8 million
* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.87
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.85 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 non-GAAP operating earnings per share $0.91
Qtrly net interest income $131.5 million versus $ 114.5 million
* BioCryst reports additional positive results from the second interim analysis of its APEX-1 trial
BioCryst reports additional positive results from the second interim analysis of its APEX-1 trial

* Abeona Therapeutics receives FDA orphan drug designation for EB-101 gene therapy product for patients with epidermolysis bullosa