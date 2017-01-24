BRIEF-UMB Financial Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.87

Jan 24 UMB Financial Corp :

* UMB Financial Corporation reports fourth quarter net income of $42.9 million or $0.87 per diluted share and record full-year 2016 net income of $158.8 million

* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.87

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.85 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 non-GAAP operating earnings per share $0.91

* Qtrly net interest income $131.5 million versus $ 114.5 million