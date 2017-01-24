版本:
BRIEF-Investors Bancorp, The Bank Of Princeton agree to terminate merger agreement

Jan 24 Investors Bancorp:

* Investors Bancorp and the Bank Of Princeton agree to terminate merger agreement

* Investors Bancorp-parties concluded regulatory approval of application by investors bank to Federal Deposit Insurance Corp to not be obtained before march 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
