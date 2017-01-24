BRIEF-Investors Bancorp, The Bank Of Princeton agree to terminate merger agreement

BRIEF-Trovagene says Phase 1 safety study supports planned development of PCM-075 in AML
* Phase 1 safety study supports planned development of PCM-075 in AML
Jan 24 Investors Bancorp:
* Investors Bancorp and the Bank Of Princeton agree to terminate merger agreement
* Investors Bancorp and The Bank Of Princeton agree to terminate merger agreement
* Investors Bancorp-parties concluded regulatory approval of application by investors bank to Federal Deposit Insurance Corp to not be obtained before march 31, 2017
* BioCryst reports additional positive results from the second interim analysis of its APEX-1 trial
* Abeona Therapeutics receives FDA orphan drug designation for EB-101 gene therapy product for patients with epidermolysis bullosa