BRIEF-Commercewest Bank Q4 earnings per share $0.32

Jan 24 Commercewest Bank :

* Commercewest Bank reports fourth-quarter 2016 39% increase in EPS and 37% increase in net income

* Q4 earnings per share $0.32

* Qtrly net interest income of $4.8 million, up 11% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
