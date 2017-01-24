BRIEF-United Financial Bancorp reports Q4 earnings per share $0.29

Jan 24 United Financial Bancorp Inc -

* United Financial Bancorp Inc announces record earnings for fourth quarter, quarterly dividend and annual meeting date

* Q4 earnings per share $0.29

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.27 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Net interest income increased by $143,000, or 0.3%, to $43.2 million during q4 of 2016 from $43.0 million during linked quarter