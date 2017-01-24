BRIEF-United Financial Bancorp reports Q4 earnings per share $0.29

BRIEF-Achaogen announces pricing of public offering of common stock
* Achaogen announces pricing of public offering of common stock
Jan 24 United Financial Bancorp Inc -
* United Financial Bancorp Inc announces record earnings for fourth quarter, quarterly dividend and annual meeting date
* Q4 earnings per share $0.29
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.27 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Net interest income increased by $143,000, or 0.3%, to $43.2 million during q4 of 2016 from $43.0 million during linked quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRASILIA, May 25 Brazil's state-controlled oil company Petróleo Brasileiro SA will exercise its preferential rights in two offshore pre-salt oil auctions scheduled for this year, the company said in a statement on Thursday.
* Southgobi Resources Ltd - updates on its interest payment obligations to China Investment Corporation