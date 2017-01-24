版本:
BRIEF-Walter Investment Management announces changes to its board of directors

Jan 24 Walter Investment Management Corp -

* Announces changes to its board of directors and record date and meeting date for 2017 annual meeting of stockholders

* Effective January 19, 2017, Anthony N. Renzi, Walter's chief executive officer and president, has joined board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
