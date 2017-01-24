版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 25日 星期三 06:27 BJT

BRIEF-TECH DATA CORPORATION ANNOUNCES PRICING OF NOTES OFFERING

Jan 24 Tech Data Corp

* TECH DATA CORPORATION ANNOUNCES PRICING OF NOTES OFFERING

* PRICING OF PUBLIC OFFERING OF $500 MILLION AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF ITS 3.700% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2022

* PRICING OF ITS PUBLIC OFFERING $500 MILLION AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF ITS 4.950% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2027 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
