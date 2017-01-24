BRIEF-TECH DATA CORPORATION ANNOUNCES PRICING OF NOTES OFFERING

BRIEF-Achaogen announces pricing of public offering of common stock
* Achaogen announces pricing of public offering of common stock
Jan 24 Tech Data Corp
* TECH DATA CORPORATION ANNOUNCES PRICING OF NOTES OFFERING
* PRICING OF PUBLIC OFFERING OF $500 MILLION AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF ITS 3.700% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2022
* PRICING OF ITS PUBLIC OFFERING $500 MILLION AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF ITS 4.950% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2027 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Achaogen announces pricing of public offering of common stock
BRASILIA, May 25 Brazil's state-controlled oil company Petróleo Brasileiro SA will exercise its preferential rights in two offshore pre-salt oil auctions scheduled for this year, the company said in a statement on Thursday.
* Southgobi Resources Ltd - updates on its interest payment obligations to China Investment Corporation