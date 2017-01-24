BRIEF-POLARIS MATERIALS EXPECTS 2017 TOTAL SALES VOLUMES TO DECLINE IN RANGE OF 5 PCT

BRIEF-Achaogen announces pricing of public offering of common stock
* Achaogen announces pricing of public offering of common stock
Jan 24 Polaris Materials Corp
* POLARIS MATERIALS ANNOUNCES 2016 OPERATING RESULTS, 2017 PRELIMINARY OUTLOOK
* PRELIMINARY EXPECTATION FOR 2017 IS THAT TOTAL SALES VOLUMES COULD DECLINE IN RANGE OF 5%.
* SAYS DESPITE MODESTLY LOWER EXPECTED SALES VOLUMES, EXPECT REVENUES TO INCREASE SIGNIFICANTLY IN 2017,
* 2017 VOLUMES INTO SAN FRANCISCO MARKET ARE CURRENTLY ANTICIPATED TO BE 15-20% LOWER THAN 2016
* EXPECT TO SEE UNIT MARGINS IMPROVE IN 2017, AS IMPACT FROM PRICING IMPROVEMENTS, LOGISTICS COST REDUCTIONS AMONG OTHERS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Achaogen announces pricing of public offering of common stock
BRASILIA, May 25 Brazil's state-controlled oil company Petróleo Brasileiro SA will exercise its preferential rights in two offshore pre-salt oil auctions scheduled for this year, the company said in a statement on Thursday.
* Southgobi Resources Ltd - updates on its interest payment obligations to China Investment Corporation