BRIEF-POLARIS MATERIALS EXPECTS 2017 TOTAL SALES VOLUMES TO DECLINE IN RANGE OF 5 PCT

Jan 24 Polaris Materials Corp

* POLARIS MATERIALS ANNOUNCES 2016 OPERATING RESULTS, 2017 PRELIMINARY OUTLOOK

* PRELIMINARY EXPECTATION FOR 2017 IS THAT TOTAL SALES VOLUMES COULD DECLINE IN RANGE OF 5%.

* SAYS DESPITE MODESTLY LOWER EXPECTED SALES VOLUMES, EXPECT REVENUES TO INCREASE SIGNIFICANTLY IN 2017,

* 2017 VOLUMES INTO SAN FRANCISCO MARKET ARE CURRENTLY ANTICIPATED TO BE 15-20% LOWER THAN 2016

* EXPECT TO SEE UNIT MARGINS IMPROVE IN 2017, AS IMPACT FROM PRICING IMPROVEMENTS, LOGISTICS COST REDUCTIONS AMONG OTHERS