BRIEF-Educational Development Corp reports Q3 earnings per share $0.31

Jan 24 Educational Development Corp -

* Educational Development Corporation announces third quarter financial results for quarter ended november 30, 2016

* Quarterly earnings per share $0.31

* "On pace for net revenues of over $110 million for fiscal year ending February 28, 2017"

* Quarterly net revenues $30.7 million versus $24.4 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
