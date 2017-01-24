BRIEF-Educational Development Corp reports Q3 earnings per share $0.31

BRIEF-Achaogen announces pricing of public offering of common stock
* Achaogen announces pricing of public offering of common stock
Jan 24 Educational Development Corp -
* Educational Development Corporation announces third quarter financial results for quarter ended november 30, 2016
* Quarterly earnings per share $0.31
* "On pace for net revenues of over $110 million for fiscal year ending February 28, 2017"
* Quarterly net revenues $30.7 million versus $24.4 million
BRASILIA, May 25 Brazil's state-controlled oil company Petróleo Brasileiro SA will exercise its preferential rights in two offshore pre-salt oil auctions scheduled for this year, the company said in a statement on Thursday.
* Southgobi Resources Ltd - updates on its interest payment obligations to China Investment Corporation