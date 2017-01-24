BRIEF-Steel Dynamics reports Q4 earnings per share $0.08

Jan 24 Steel Dynamics Inc -

* Steel Dynamics reports fourth quarter and annual 2016 results

* Q4 earnings per share $0.08

* Q4 sales $1.9 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.87 billion

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.43 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.43 excluding items

* "Believe 2017 north american automotive steel consumption will be steady"

* Steel operations profitability declined in Q4, as customers' hesitancy to place orders earlier in quarter resulted in lower shipments

* "Also see some improved activity within energy sector in 2017"

* Company's quarterly average steel product price decreased more than consumed raw material scrap costs, resulting in steel metal spread compression

* Q4 2016 average product selling price for company's steel operations decreased $60 to $680 per ton Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: