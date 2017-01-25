版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 25日 星期三

BRIEF-Magicjack provides SMB unit update

Jan 24 Magicjack Vocaltec Ltd -

* Magicjack provides SMB unit update

* Expects to begin selling new low priced proprietary ATA device in Q2 2017

* Intends to provide a revised 2017 financial forecast for SMB business unit reflecting its updated strategy on Q4 earnings call Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
