BRIEF-Magicjack provides SMB unit update

BRIEF-Alaska Communications signs MoU with OneWeb
* Alaska Communications signs memorandum of understanding with OneWeb to become the first reseller in Alaska
Jan 24 Magicjack Vocaltec Ltd -
* Magicjack provides SMB unit update
* Expects to begin selling new low priced proprietary ATA device in Q2 2017
* Intends to provide a revised 2017 financial forecast for SMB business unit reflecting its updated strategy on Q4 earnings call
* Torrent Capital Ltd says Armstrong replaces Kevin Bullock, who will continue to serve on company's board of directors
CAPE TOWN, May 25 South Africa is in talks with China's Sinopec about its takeover of Chevron Corp's Cape Town refinery as it wants to ensure its production capacity is retained and enhanced, Economic Development Minister Ebrahim Patel said on Thursday.