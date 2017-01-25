版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 25日 星期三 09:01 BJT

BRIEF-National Commerce Corporation reports Q4 EPS $0.44

Jan 24 National Commerce Corp -

* National Commerce Corporation announces fourth quarter and fiscal year end 2016 earnings

* Q4 earnings per share $0.44

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.39 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Net interest margin of 3.99% for Q4 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐