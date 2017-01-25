版本:
BRIEF-First Midwest Bancorp reports Q4 earnings per share $0.25

Jan 24 First Midwest Bancorp Inc -

* Announces 2016 fourth quarter and full year results

* Q4 earnings per share $0.32 excluding items

* Q4 earnings per share $0.25

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.32 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly net interest income decreased by 3.2% from q3 of 2016 and increased by 12.8% compared to Q4 of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
