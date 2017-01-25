版本:
BRIEF-Granite Oil announces 2017 budget with continued development of its core Bakken pool

Jan 24 Granite Oil Corp -

* Announces 2017 budget with continued development of its core Bakken pool and an exploration program

* Sees annual average production volumes of approximately 3,050 bbl/d oil, representing an eight percent year over year growth Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
