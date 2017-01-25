版本:
BRIEF-Cisco to acquire AppDynamics for $3.7 bln

Jan 24 Cisco Systems Inc :"

* Cisco announces intent to acquire application performance monitoring leader AppDynamics

* Says will acquire AppDynamics for approximately $3.7 billion in cash and assumed equity awards.

* AppDynamics will continue to be led by CEO David Wadhwani

* Acquisition is expected to close in Cisco's Q3 of fiscal year 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
