BRIEF-Halcon Resources announces pricing of $400 mln private placement

Jan 24 Halcon Resources Corp

* Halcon Resources announces pricing of $400 million private placement

* Entered into definitive agreements with institutional investors to sell about 5,518 shares of automatically convertible preferred stock

* Each share of which will be convertible into 10,000 shares of common stock for $7.25 per common share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
