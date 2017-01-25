BRIEF-Halcon Resources announces pricing of $400 mln private placement

BRIEF-Alaska Communications signs MoU with OneWeb
* Alaska Communications signs memorandum of understanding with OneWeb to become the first reseller in Alaska
Jan 24 Halcon Resources Corp
* Halcon Resources announces pricing of $400 million private placement
* Entered into definitive agreements with institutional investors to sell about 5,518 shares of automatically convertible preferred stock
* Each share of which will be convertible into 10,000 shares of common stock for $7.25 per common share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Alaska Communications signs memorandum of understanding with OneWeb to become the first reseller in Alaska
* Torrent Capital Ltd says Armstrong replaces Kevin Bullock, who will continue to serve on company's board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
CAPE TOWN, May 25 South Africa is in talks with China's Sinopec about its takeover of Chevron Corp's Cape Town refinery as it wants to ensure its production capacity is retained and enhanced, Economic Development Minister Ebrahim Patel said on Thursday.