BRIEF-Alphinat reports qtrly profit of $259,243

Jan 24 Alphinat Inc

* Alphinat announces a profit of $259,243 for the quarter ended November 30, 2016

* For 3-month period ended November 30, 2016, company recorded total revenue of $603,985 compared to $380,850 for same period in 2016. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
