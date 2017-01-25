BRIEF-Logitech Q3 non-gaap earnings per share $0.56

BRIEF-Alaska Communications signs MoU with OneWeb
* Alaska Communications signs memorandum of understanding with OneWeb to become the first reseller in Alaska
Jan 24 Logitech International SA
* Q3 non-gaap earnings per share $0.56
* Q3 gaap earnings per share $0.59
* Logitech reports highest retail revenue in company's history
* Raised its fiscal year 2017 outlook to 12 to 13 percent retail sales growth in constant currency
* Q3 sales were $667 million, up 7 percent compared to q3 of prior year
* Increased its non-gaap operating income outlook for fiscal year 2017 to a range of $225 to $230 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.43 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 revenue view $646.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2017 revenue view $2.15 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Torrent Capital Ltd says Armstrong replaces Kevin Bullock, who will continue to serve on company's board of directors
CAPE TOWN, May 25 South Africa is in talks with China's Sinopec about its takeover of Chevron Corp's Cape Town refinery as it wants to ensure its production capacity is retained and enhanced, Economic Development Minister Ebrahim Patel said on Thursday.