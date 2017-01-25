BRIEF-Patterson-UTI Energy prices public offering of common stock

BRIEF-Alaska Communications signs MoU with OneWeb
* Alaska Communications signs memorandum of understanding with OneWeb to become the first reseller in Alaska
Jan 24 Patterson-UTI Energy Inc
* Prices public offering of common stock
* Says public offering of 15.8 million common shares priced at $26.45per share
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
* Alaska Communications signs memorandum of understanding with OneWeb to become the first reseller in Alaska
* Torrent Capital Ltd says Armstrong replaces Kevin Bullock, who will continue to serve on company's board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
CAPE TOWN, May 25 South Africa is in talks with China's Sinopec about its takeover of Chevron Corp's Cape Town refinery as it wants to ensure its production capacity is retained and enhanced, Economic Development Minister Ebrahim Patel said on Thursday.