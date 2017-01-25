版本:
BRIEF-Patterson-UTI Energy prices public offering of common stock

Jan 24 Patterson-UTI Energy Inc

* Prices public offering of common stock

* Says public offering of 15.8 million common shares priced at $26.45per share

