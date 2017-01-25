BRIEF-Ferrellgas Partners announces pricing of private placement

BRIEF-Alaska Communications signs MoU with OneWeb
* Alaska Communications signs memorandum of understanding with OneWeb to become the first reseller in Alaska
Jan 24 Ferrellgas Partners Lp
* Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. announces pricing of private placement of $175 million of 8.625% senior notes due 2020
* Announced pricing of their previously announced private placement of 8®% senior notes due 2020
* Size of offering was increased from $150 million to $175 million aggregate principal amount of notes
* Notes will be issued at a price of 96.0% of par, plus accrued interest from december 15, 2016
* Torrent Capital Ltd says Armstrong replaces Kevin Bullock, who will continue to serve on company's board of directors
CAPE TOWN, May 25 South Africa is in talks with China's Sinopec about its takeover of Chevron Corp's Cape Town refinery as it wants to ensure its production capacity is retained and enhanced, Economic Development Minister Ebrahim Patel said on Thursday.