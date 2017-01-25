BRIEF-Chunghwa Telecom qtrly basic earnings per share NT$1.00

BRIEF-Torrent Capital names Philip Armstrong board chairman
* Torrent Capital Ltd says Armstrong replaces Kevin Bullock, who will continue to serve on company's board of directors
Jan 25 Chunghwa Telecom Co Ltd
* Chunghwa Telecom reports un-audited consolidated operating results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2016
* Q4 revenue fell 6.2 percent to TWD 58.35 billion
* Sees FY 2017 revenue TWD 231.2 billion
* Qtrly basic earnings per share (EPS) was NT$1.00
* For 2017, company expects total revenue to increase by NT$1.15 billion, or 0.5%, to NT$231.16 billion
* Chunghwa Telecom - Capex including deferred projects from 2016 is expected to increase by NT$6.80 billion to NT$30.28 billion as compared to prior year.
* FY basic earnings per share is expected to decrease by NT$0.41 to NT$4.75, as compared to prior year
CAPE TOWN, May 25 South Africa is in talks with China's Sinopec about its takeover of Chevron Corp's Cape Town refinery as it wants to ensure its production capacity is retained and enhanced, Economic Development Minister Ebrahim Patel said on Thursday.
* Bahram Akradi sends letter to Northern Oil and Gas Inc's chairman of co's board - SEC filing