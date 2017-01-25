BRIEF-United Community Banks Inc announces fourth quarter earnings

BRIEF-Bahram Akradi urges Northern Oil and Gas to provide update on co's strategic evaluation
* Bahram Akradi sends letter to Northern Oil and Gas Inc's chairman of co's board - SEC filing
Jan 25 United Community Banks Inc :
* United Community Banks, Inc. announces fourth quarter earnings
* Q4 operating earnings per share $0.40
* Q4 earnings per share $0.38
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.39 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* United Community Banks Inc - q4 net interest revenue totaled $80.9 million, up $1.9 million from Q3
* United Community Banks Inc - "outlook is for positive credit quality and low provision levels through 2017"
* "we expect to gradually increase provision levels with loan growth during the year" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Blackrock CEO Larry Fink at shareholders' meeting says corporate earnings have kept pace with market rise
* Europe stocks fall as iron ore, weak oil hits commodity shares