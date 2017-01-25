BRIEF-Sprague Resources to acquire Capital Terminal in East Providence, Rhode Island

BRIEF-Bahram Akradi urges Northern Oil and Gas to provide update on co's strategic evaluation
* Bahram Akradi sends letter to Northern Oil and Gas Inc's chairman of co's board - SEC filing
Jan 25 Sprague Resources Lp
* Sprague Resources LP announces agreement to acquire capital terminal in East Providence, Rhode Island
* Sprague Resources LP - deal for $23 million in cash
* Sprague Resources LP - also announced that it will invest $8 million to convert half of terminal's storage capacity to gasoline and ethanol service
* Sprague Resources LP- Sprague intends to fund transaction with borrowings from its senior secured credit facility; closing is expected to occur within thirty days
* Sprague Resources - will invest $8 million to convert half of terminal's storage capacity to gasoline and ethanol service
* Sprague Resources LP says transaction is expected to be accretive to distributable cash flow and ramp-up to about $6 million of adjusted EBITDA annually Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Blackrock CEO Larry Fink at shareholders' meeting says corporate earnings have kept pace with market rise
* Europe stocks fall as iron ore, weak oil hits commodity shares