BRIEF-EdR sees FY 2017 core FFO per share/unit $1.90-$2.00

BRIEF-Bahram Akradi urges Northern Oil and Gas to provide update on co's strategic evaluation
* Bahram Akradi sends letter to Northern Oil and Gas Inc's chairman of co's board - SEC filing
Jan 25 Education Realty Trust Inc :
* EDR provides update on investments, funding and initial 2017 financial guidance
* Education Realty Trust Inc - midpoint of core ffo per share/unit guidance for 2017 represents an 11% increase over midpoint of current 2016 guidance
* Education Realty Trust Inc sees net income attributable to EDR $50.9 million to $58.4 million in FY 2017
* Education Realty Trust Inc says 2017 estimated revenue growth of 2.5% - 3.5%
* Education Realty Trust Inc says 2017 operating expenses are expected to grow between 3% and 4%
* Education Realty Trust Inc sees FY 2017 core FFO per share/unit $1.90 to $2.00
* Education Realty Trust Inc says estimated use of funds in 2017 related to acquisitions and developments is approximately $768 million
* Education Realty Trust - anticipated sources of funding include $34 million in existing cash, $334 million of debt on revolver, $400 million from equity or asset dispositions
* Education Realty Trust Inc - 2017 guidance assumptions includes estimated full-year revenue growth of 2.5% - 3.5%
* Fy2017 FFO per share view $1.96 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Education Realty Trust Inc - estimated use of funds in 2017 related to acquisitions and developments is approximately $768 million
* Blackrock CEO Larry Fink at shareholders' meeting says corporate earnings have kept pace with market rise
* Europe stocks fall as iron ore, weak oil hits commodity shares