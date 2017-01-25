BRIEF-Santander Consumer USA Holdings Q4 earnings per share $0.17

BRIEF-Bahram Akradi urges Northern Oil and Gas to provide update on co's strategic evaluation
* Bahram Akradi sends letter to Northern Oil and Gas Inc's chairman of co's board - SEC filing
Jan 25 Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc :
* Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
* Q4 earnings per share $0.17
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.30 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc - provision for credit losses decreased to $686 million in Q4 2016, from $851 million in q4 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Bahram Akradi sends letter to Northern Oil and Gas Inc's chairman of co's board - SEC filing
* Blackrock CEO Larry Fink at shareholders' meeting says corporate earnings have kept pace with market rise
* Europe stocks fall as iron ore, weak oil hits commodity shares