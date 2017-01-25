BRIEF-Santander Consumer USA Holdings Q4 earnings per share $0.17

Jan 25 Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc :

* Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results

* Q4 earnings per share $0.17

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.30 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc - provision for credit losses decreased to $686 million in Q4 2016, from $851 million in q4 2015