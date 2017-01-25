版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 25日 星期三 19:31 BJT

BRIEF-ImmuPharma says update on lupuzor pivotal phase iii study

Jan 25 Immupharma Plc :

* Immupharma Plc: update on lupuzor pivotal phase iii study full analysis of patient recruitment

* Top line results estimated to be reported in Q1 2018 for phase iii clinical trial of lupuzor Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐