BRIEF-ImmuPharma says update on lupuzor pivotal phase iii study

BRIEF-Bahram Akradi urges Northern Oil and Gas to provide update on co's strategic evaluation
* Bahram Akradi sends letter to Northern Oil and Gas Inc's chairman of co's board - SEC filing
Jan 25 Immupharma Plc :
* Immupharma Plc: update on lupuzor pivotal phase iii study full analysis of patient recruitment
* Top line results estimated to be reported in Q1 2018 for phase iii clinical trial of lupuzor Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Blackrock CEO Larry Fink at shareholders' meeting says corporate earnings have kept pace with market rise
* Europe stocks fall as iron ore, weak oil hits commodity shares