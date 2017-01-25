版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 25日 星期三 19:37 BJT

BRIEF-ALLETE board of directors raises quarterly common stock dividend

Jan 25 ALLETE Inc

* ALLETE board of directors raises quarterly common stock dividend

* ALLETE Inc- Increased quarterly dividend on company's common stock to 53.5 cents per share, an increase of 3 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐