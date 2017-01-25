BRIEF-Marketaxess reports Q4 2016 revenues of $94.4 mln, pre-tax income of $50.3 mln and diluted EPS of $0.88

BRIEF-Bahram Akradi urges Northern Oil and Gas to provide update on co's strategic evaluation
* Bahram Akradi sends letter to Northern Oil and Gas Inc's chairman of co's board - SEC filing
* Marketaxess reports fourth quarter 2016 revenues of $94.4 million, pre-tax income of $50.3 million and diluted EPS of $0.88
* Q4 earnings per share $0.88
* Q4 revenue rose 23.2 percent to $94.4 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.84 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Increases quarterly cash dividend by 27 percent to $0.33per share
* Capital expenditures for 2017 to be in range of $25.0 million to $30.0 million
* Marketaxess Holdings Inc - Expects total expenses for 2017 to be in range of $192.0 million to $208.0 million
* Marketaxess Holdings Inc sees capital expenditures for 2017 to be in range of $25.0 million to $30.0 million
* Q4 revenue view $93.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
