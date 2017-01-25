版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 25日 星期三 19:50 BJT

BRIEF-Richmont Mines strengthens its senior management team and appoints Robert Chausse as CFO

Jan 25 Richmont Mines Inc

* Richmont Mines Inc - Most recently Rob was Chief Financial Officer of Stornoway Diamonds

* Richmont Mines strengthens its senior management team and appoints Mr. Robert J. Chausse as Chief Financial Officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
