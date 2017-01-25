BRIEF-Mednax to acquire Neonatology Practice in Utah

BRIEF-Bahram Akradi urges Northern Oil and Gas to provide update on co's strategic evaluation
* Bahram Akradi sends letter to Northern Oil and Gas Inc's chairman of co's board - SEC filing
Jan 25 Mednax Inc
* Mednax announces acquisition of Neonatology Practice in Utah
* Mednax Inc - No additional terms of transaction were disclosed
* Mednax Inc - Deal was a cash transaction and it is expected to be immediately accretive to earnings Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Blackrock CEO Larry Fink at shareholders' meeting says corporate earnings have kept pace with market rise
* Europe stocks fall as iron ore, weak oil hits commodity shares