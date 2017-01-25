版本:
BRIEF-Mednax to acquire Neonatology Practice in Utah

Jan 25 Mednax Inc

* Mednax announces acquisition of Neonatology Practice in Utah

* Mednax Inc - No additional terms of transaction were disclosed

* Mednax Inc - Deal was a cash transaction and it is expected to be immediately accretive to earnings Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
