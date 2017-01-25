BRIEF-RPC Inc reports Q4 loss per share $0.10

BRIEF-Bahram Akradi urges Northern Oil and Gas to provide update on co's strategic evaluation
* Bahram Akradi sends letter to Northern Oil and Gas Inc's chairman of co's board - SEC filing
Jan 25 RPC Inc :
* RPC Inc reports fourth quarter 2016 financial results
* Q4 loss per share $0.10
* Q4 revenue $221 million versus I/B/E/S view $210 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* RPC Inc - average U.S. Domestic rig count during Q4 of 2016 was 589, a decrease of 21.8 percent compared to same period in 2015
* RPC Inc - "We continue to project minimal capital expenditures during near term" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
