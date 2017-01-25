版本:
BRIEF-RPC Inc reports Q4 loss per share $0.10

Jan 25 RPC Inc :

* RPC Inc reports fourth quarter 2016 financial results

* Q4 loss per share $0.10

* Q4 revenue $221 million versus I/B/E/S view $210 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* RPC Inc - average U.S. Domestic rig count during Q4 of 2016 was 589, a decrease of 21.8 percent compared to same period in 2015

* RPC Inc - "We continue to project minimal capital expenditures during near term" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
