BRIEF-Marine Products Corp Q4 sales rose 14.7 pct to $57.24 mln

BRIEF-Bahram Akradi urges Northern Oil and Gas to provide update on co's strategic evaluation
* Bahram Akradi sends letter to Northern Oil and Gas Inc's chairman of co's board - SEC filing
Jan 25 Marine Products Corp :
* Marine Products Corporation reports fourth quarter 2016 financial results
* Q4 sales rose 14.7 percent to $57.24 million
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.10
* Marine Products - order backlog is comparable to prior year at this time, so co is continuing with higher production levels during Q1 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Blackrock CEO Larry Fink at shareholders' meeting says corporate earnings have kept pace with market rise
* Europe stocks fall as iron ore, weak oil hits commodity shares