BRIEF-Marine Products Corp Q4 sales rose 14.7 pct to $57.24 mln

* Marine Products Corporation reports fourth quarter 2016 financial results

* Q4 sales rose 14.7 percent to $57.24 million

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.10

* Marine Products - order backlog is comparable to prior year at this time, so co is continuing with higher production levels during Q1 of 2017