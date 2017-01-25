BRIEF-Sharps Q2 loss per share $0.01

Jan 25 Sharps Compliance Corp :

* Sharps compliance reports fiscal 2017 second quarter results

* Q2 revenue $9.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $10.1 million

* Q2 loss per share $0.01

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Customer billings decreased 12% to $9.3 million for quarter ended December 31, 2016 as compared to billings of $10.5 million

* "During Q2, retail billings were impacted by lower flu shot related orders and a decline in sales of takeaway envelopes"