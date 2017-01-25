BRIEF-Sharps Q2 loss per share $0.01

BRIEF-Bahram Akradi urges Northern Oil and Gas to provide update on co's strategic evaluation
* Bahram Akradi sends letter to Northern Oil and Gas Inc's chairman of co's board - SEC filing
Jan 25 Sharps Compliance Corp :
* Sharps compliance reports fiscal 2017 second quarter results
* Q2 revenue $9.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $10.1 million
* Q2 loss per share $0.01
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Customer billings decreased 12% to $9.3 million for quarter ended December 31, 2016 as compared to billings of $10.5 million
* "During Q2, retail billings were impacted by lower flu shot related orders and a decline in sales of takeaway envelopes" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Blackrock CEO Larry Fink at shareholders' meeting says corporate earnings have kept pace with market rise
* Europe stocks fall as iron ore, weak oil hits commodity shares