BRIEF-First Commonwealth Q4 earnings per share $0.20

BRIEF-Bahram Akradi urges Northern Oil and Gas to provide update on co's strategic evaluation
* Bahram Akradi sends letter to Northern Oil and Gas Inc's chairman of co's board - SEC filing
Jan 25 First Commonwealth Financial Corp :
* First commonwealth announces record net income for fourth quarter and full-year 2016; declares increased quarterly dividend
* Q4 earnings per share $0.20
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 adjusted core earnings per share $0.22
* Qtrly net interest income of $52.5 million increased by $2.0 million compared to prior quarter
* Blackrock CEO Larry Fink at shareholders' meeting says corporate earnings have kept pace with market rise
* Europe stocks fall as iron ore, weak oil hits commodity shares