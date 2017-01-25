BRIEF-First Commonwealth Q4 earnings per share $0.20

Jan 25 First Commonwealth Financial Corp :

* First commonwealth announces record net income for fourth quarter and full-year 2016; declares increased quarterly dividend

* Q4 earnings per share $0.20

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 adjusted core earnings per share $0.22

* Qtrly net interest income of $52.5 million increased by $2.0 million compared to prior quarter