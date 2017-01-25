版本:
BRIEF-McDermott awarded offshore EPCI contract from Saudi Aramco

Jan 25 McDermott International Inc :

* McDermott awarded offshore EPCI contract from Saudi Aramco

* McDermott -contract from Saudi Aramco for engineering, procurement, construction installation services in Safaniya, Zuluf fields offshore Saudi Arabia

* Work on contract is expected to begin immediately and will be reflected in Mcdermott's Q4 2016 backlog Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
