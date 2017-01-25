版本:
中国
2017年 1月 25日

BRIEF-Uniqure appoints senior vice president of regulatory affairs

Jan 25 Uniqure Nv

* Uniqure appoints Alexander Kuta as senior vice president of regulatory affairs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
