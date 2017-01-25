BRIEF-Malvern Bancorp Q1 EPS $0.18

Jan 25 Malvern Bancorp Inc

* Malvern Bancorp, Inc reports first fiscal quarter earnings; momentum carries malvern to net profit of $1.2 million, or $0.18 per share

* Q1 earnings per share $0.18

* Malvern Bancorp Inc - net interest income on a fully tax-equivalent basis was $5.3 million for three months ended december 31, 2016, increasing $1.0 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.18 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: