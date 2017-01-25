BRIEF-Malvern Bancorp Q1 EPS $0.18

BRIEF-Bahram Akradi urges Northern Oil and Gas to provide update on co's strategic evaluation
* Bahram Akradi sends letter to Northern Oil and Gas Inc's chairman of co's board - SEC filing
Jan 25 Malvern Bancorp Inc
* Malvern Bancorp, Inc reports first fiscal quarter earnings; momentum carries malvern to net profit of $1.2 million, or $0.18 per share
* Q1 earnings per share $0.18
* Malvern Bancorp Inc - net interest income on a fully tax-equivalent basis was $5.3 million for three months ended december 31, 2016, increasing $1.0 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.18 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Blackrock CEO Larry Fink at shareholders' meeting says corporate earnings have kept pace with market rise
* Europe stocks fall as iron ore, weak oil hits commodity shares